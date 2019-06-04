https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Greenville-names-3-finalists-for-city-manager-13933122.php
Greenville names 3 finalists for city manager position
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — City leaders in Greenville have chosen three finalists for the city manager's position.
The Greenville News reports that the position has been vacant for nearly a year after former City Manager John Castile retired in August.
The city council on Monday named the three finalists. They are John McDonough, city manager of Sandy Springs, Georgia; Jeff Jones, chief operating office and deputy city manager for Mesquite, Texas; and Dan Hoffman, assistant city manager for Gainesville, Florida.
Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com
