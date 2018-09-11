Francesca's Holdings: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Francesca's Holdings Corp. (FRAN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $454,000.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $113 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Francesca's Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $110 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $115.4 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 15 cents to 25 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $453 million to $463 million.

Francesca's Holdings shares have dropped 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14 percent in the last 12 months.

