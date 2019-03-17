Fort Worth's $1.2B Panther Island raises questions

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth's nearly $1.2 billion Panther Island project is pitched as a flood control measure to create a vibrant riverfront neighborhood, but critics question whether it's disguised as a flood plan to tap into federal money.

The Army Corps of Engineers excluded the project from its 2018 budget, which led to concerns about management of the project to cut a channel in Trinity River and form an island.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports backers say the project will pull thousands of acres of Fort Worth real estate out of a flood plain, boosting the economy with new commercial and residential space. But opponents say the plan ignores real flooding issues and distracts funding from other flood control projects.

Many are growing frustrated about the project's lengthy timeline and rising costs.

