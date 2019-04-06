Former railroad building to convert into interactive museum

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Developers plan to turn a former railroad freight depot in Southeast Texas into an interactive museum focusing on a 1900 hurricane that killed thousands of people and devastated part of the Gulf Coast.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the information presented at the landmark former Houston and Henderson Freight Depot in Galveston will also show how the city recovered and efforts that led to building a massive seawall that still stands.

Galveston Historical Foundation official Dwayne Jones says the rest of the more than 33,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1904, will be used as a commercial or retail space.

Jones noted the foundation is aiming to open the 6,000-square-foot museum next summer.

Foundation records show the depot used to play a chief role in the Texas cotton trade.

___

