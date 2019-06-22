Former Texas probation officer charged in adoption effort

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a North Texas probation officer fabricated records and sought to revoke the probation of a pregnant woman whose child the officer wanted to adopt.

An investigation by Texas Rangers determined 38-year-old Lakisha Nicole McKnight sought to benefit from revoking the woman's probation and denying her parental rights upon the birth of the child.

McKnight is charged with fabricating physical evidence and also with official oppression. She was booked into the Wichita County jail earlier in the week but was no longer being held Saturday.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News reports her efforts to adopt the baby came to light during a May revocation hearing for the 42-year-old pregnant woman, who had earlier pleaded guilty to a felony drug offense.

McKnight is no longer employed as a probation officer.

A working phone number for her could not be found.

