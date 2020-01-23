Forestar Group: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $247.2 million in the period.

Forestar Group shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.38, an increase of 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOR