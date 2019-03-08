Forecasters heighten risk of storms and twisters in South

Ansli McDonald, left, and Joy Edwards put up a sign in front of Beauregard High School welcoming President Trump to Beauregard, Ala., on Friday March 8, 2019. A fatal tornado struck Beauregard on Sunday March 3, 2019. (Mickey Welsh/Press-Register via AP)

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters are upgrading the likelihood that severe storms and strong tornadoes could strike parts of the South less than a week after a twister killed more than 20 people in Alabama.

A region that includes parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee will be at heightened risk of severe weather Saturday, the national Storm Prediction Center reported Friday. The area includes 2.5 million people, including the Memphis, Tennessee metropolitan area.

The storms will be fast-moving, racing to the northeast at 50 to 60 mph (80 to 97 kph), said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

"It means you have to take action when warnings are issued and not wait until you see the threat visually," he said. "If you wait until you see an approaching tornado with damaging winds, it's going to be at your location within seconds."

As the sun rises Saturday, storms and possibly tornadoes will likely be moving through east Texas and parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, the National Weather Service is projecting.

Saturday night, the threat will likely continue after dark as the storms move east into Alabama, forecasters said. That poses a particular danger as many people are often asleep.

"It can be more difficult to reach people at night," Bunting said. "Just make sure you know how to the get the warnings if it's in the middle of the night."

President Donald Trump planned a Friday visit to Lee County, Alabama, where Sunday's tornado wreaked its worst havoc, killing 23 people.