Fire damages Challenger astronaut widow's Houston-area home

EL LAGO, Texas (AP) — The widow of 1986 shuttle Challenger astronaut Ron McNair has escaped injury when fire damaged her Houston-area house near Johnson Space Center.

Firefighters on Wednesday extinguished the blaze at the home of Cheryl McNair in El Lago (LAH'-go). Fire crews also helped save some astronaut memorabilia and the family's cat.

Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Gutacker (GUH'-tuh-ker) says the fire appears to have started in the attic and possibly was electrical.

Cheryl McNair is a founding director of the Challenger Center for Space Science Education, created by families of the seven astronauts killed when Challenger exploded in January 1986.

Ron McNair was a South Carolina native and graduate of North Carolina A&T State University.