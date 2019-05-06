Fiesta Restaurant Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $165.9 million in the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.51, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRGI