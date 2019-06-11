Federal judge approves sale of bankrupt Wyoming coal mine

KEMMERER, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has approved the sale of a Wyoming coal mine following the owner's bankruptcy.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a judge in Houston, Texas, approved the sale of the mine in Kemmerer last week to a group of secured lenders.

Westmoreland Coal declared bankruptcy in October, leaving the future of the mine and the southwest Wyoming community unclear.

Officials say the sale has not yet been finalized, but is expected to be funded by the debt owed to the mine's creditors.

The U.S. Department of the Interior was among multiple entities that filed objections in federal court two weeks ago over complications from the bankruptcy declaration.

The court approved a sale to venture capitalist Tom Clarke in March, but Clarke says the deal fell through.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com