    These objects were stored in a temporary stowage bag, also known as a McDivitt Purse, which was stowed in the lunar module during Apollo 11. The bag and its contents were returned to Earth, despite being scheduled to remain on the lunar surface, and remained in the possession of astronaut Neil Armstrong until his death in 2012. It was then donated to the National Air and Space Museum by Armstrong's family. (Credit: Copyright, all rights reserved. Courtesy of the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum)
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Flight enthusiasts will soon get a chance to acquire items from astronaut Neil Armstrong's personal collection of artifacts.

The Dayton Daily News reports the family of the first man to walk on the moon will auction off over 2,000 of his personal memorabilia during a series of sales by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions beginning next month.

The Ohio native's collection includes pieces from the Wright brothers' flyer which pioneered powered flight in 1903. Armstrong took fragments the flyer with him on his Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969.

OBITUARY FROM 2012: Neil Armstrong, first man to walk on the moon, dead at 82

The Armstrong Family Collection also features a centennial flag from Armstrong's alma mater, Purdue University.

One of Armstrong's sons, Mark Armstrong, says some of the collection items are historically significant while others will produce laughs.

COMING SOON: 'First Man' Expected to Launch to $20 Million Box Office Opening

Armstrong died in 2012.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com