FalconStor Software: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $102,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.8 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.5 million.

FalconStor Software shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FALC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FALC