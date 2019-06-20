FBI got tip about Dallas courthouse shooter in 2016

An armed shooter stands near the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday, June 17, 2019, in downtown Dallas. The shooter was hit and injured in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside the courthouse. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News) MANDATORY CREDIT, , MAGS OUT, TV OUT, INTERNET USE BY AP MEMBERS ONLY less An armed shooter stands near the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday, June 17, 2019, in downtown Dallas. The shooter was hit and injured in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside the courthouse. ... more Photo: Tom Fox, AP Photo: Tom Fox, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close FBI got tip about Dallas courthouse shooter in 2016 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DALLAS (AP) — A federal law enforcement official says the FBI received a call about a 22-year-old man three years before he opened fire on a courthouse in downtown Dallas.

Brian Isaack Clyde was shot and killed Monday by security officers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building. There were no other serious injuries or deaths in the attack.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, says a member of Clyde's family called a national tip line to say he was suicidal and had a fascination with guns.

The official said the July 1, 2016 call expressed concern for Clyde but did not contain a specific threat and was therefore not investigated. It came while Clyde was enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Clyde's mother, Nubia Brede Solis, told The Dallas Morning News that his half-brother had called the FBI with concerns.