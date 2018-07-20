Expert: GPS places Jordanian-born man at Texas slaying

Photo: Melissa Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In this June 25, 2018 photo, Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan, left, sits in court with his defense attorney Rudy Duarte, right, in Houston. Irsan, a 60-year-old Jordanian-American, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing his daughter’s husband and her best friend, an Iranian activist. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) less In this June 25, 2018 photo, Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan, left, sits in court with his defense attorney Rudy Duarte, right, in Houston. Irsan, a 60-year-old Jordanian-American, is charged with capital murder, ... more Photo: Melissa Phillip, AP Expert: GPS places Jordanian-born man at Texas slaying 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — A digital forensic expert says a GPS device owned by a Jordanian-born man on trial for capital murder places him at the same time and place of a 2012 Texas slaying.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Christian Mammarella testified Thursday before the prosecution rested in Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan's trial. Mammarella said GPS data shows Irsan traveled to the Houston-area home and workplaces of his Christian son-in-law, Coty Beavers, dozens of times before he was shot to death.

Irsan's attorneys say GPS presence at a crime scene doesn't prove Irsan was physically there.

Irsan is also accused of killing Iranian women's rights activist Gelareh Bagherzadeh, who encouraged his daughter to marry Beavers.

Irsan's wife testified that her conservative Muslim husband believed he had to kill Beavers to recover his honor.