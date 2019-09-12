Ex-Texas teacher sentenced to life term in death of 2 men

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Texas middle school teacher has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2016 shooting deaths of two neighbors.

A jury in Fort Worth spent less than a half-hour deliberating Thursday before finding 37-year-old Cary Heath guilty of capital murder .

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty so his conviction automatically drew the life term.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram cites an arrest warrant in reporting that Heath and the two victims had a "friendly and cordial" conversation during a Halloween party attended by other neighbors in Fort Worth. Police say Heath later left and returned with the rifle.

It's not clear why Heath fired on the men but prosecutor Page Simpson says, "The worst thing these two victims did was go over and shake their neighbor's hand."