Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin has been indicted in a March aggravated assault case after his girlfriend accused him of beating her severely at his North Texas home.
Photo: Charlie Neibergall, STF / Associated Press
The Friday indictment came after investigators obtained and reviewed March 21 video from the security system in Trevone Boykin's Mansfield, Texas, home. The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from its practice squad shortly after the initial reports of the incident. less
Photo: Associated Press
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus (right) speaks to the media Thursday Dec. 31, 2015, about the arrest of TCU quaterback Trevone Boykin. Boykin was arrested early that morning at a downtown bar after being involved in an altercation in which he struck a San Antonio police officer. less
Photo: John Davenport, Staff / San Antonio Express-News
TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin is escorted from detention in December 2015 after his release. His arrest after a fight on the River Walk would lead to him missing the Alamo Bowl.
Photo: Associated Press / File Photo
Trevone Boykin, shown in March 2016, pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest.
Photo: John Davenport / San Antonio Express-News
Screenshots from TCU QB Trevone Boykin taken before he was arrested in San Antonio on Dec. 31, 2015.
Photo: Screen Shots
TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested on Dec. 31, 2015 after an altercation with San Antonio Police.
Photo: Courtesy
FILE- In this Aug. 13, 2016, file photo Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin speaks during a news conference following an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The former Texas Christian University quarterback Boykin has been formally charged on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March. He denies the allegations. The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from the team's practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced. less
Photo: Ed Zurga, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin (2) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif. The former Texas Christian University quarterback Boykin has been formally charged on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March. He denies the allegations. The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from the team's practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced. less
Photo: Eric Risberg, AP
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Christian University quarterback Trevone Boykin has been formally charged with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March.
Boykin was indicted Friday in Fort Worth and is free on bond. He denies the allegations.
Prosecutors say the attack was captured on security system video at Boykin's home in Mansfield.
The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from the team's practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced.
It's not Boykins' first run-in with the law. He was arrested in Dallas last year on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and marijuana possession, though the case was later dismissed. In 2016, he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest stemming from an incident shortly before the 2015 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. He was suspended for that game and was sentenced to a year of deferred adjudication probation.