Ennis: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) _ Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $9.5 million.

The Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period.

Ennis shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

