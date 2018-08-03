Energy companies opposed medical marijuana in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Records show that energy companies were the biggest donors to an Oklahoma campaign against medical marijuana.

The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma Ethics Commission records show nearly half of the roughly $1.3 million donated to the committee opposing medical marijuana came from the energy industry. Donations from April 1 to June 30 came from companies in Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas.

Oklahoma voters approved the implementation of a state-run legal medical marijuana program on the June 26 ballot despite the well-funded opposition campaign.

Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy and Continental Resources were among the firms that contributed $100,000 or more.

A Devon spokesman says a medical marijuana program would create challenges for employers.

Other donors expressed concerns over the lack of protections for employers

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com