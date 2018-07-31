Encore Wire: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of 86 cents.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $336.8 million in the period.

Encore Wire shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48.75, a rise of slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.

