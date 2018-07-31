https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Encore-Wire-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13120917.php
Encore Wire: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of 86 cents.
The copper wire maker posted revenue of $336.8 million in the period.
Encore Wire shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48.75, a rise of slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIRE
View Comments