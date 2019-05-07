Eclipse Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Eclipse Resources Corp. (MR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $141.5 million in the period.

Eclipse Resources shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.68, a drop of 52% in the last 12 months.

