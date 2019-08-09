EP Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ EP Energy Corp. (EPEG) on Friday reported a loss of $50 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $256 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.1 million.

The company's shares closed at 15 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.91.

