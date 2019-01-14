Driver who chased SUV involved in fatal crash indicted

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who authorities say chased an SUV filled with egg-throwing teens, causing a crash near Houston that killed another motorist, has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges.

Christopher Lopez was also charged Monday with aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid following the New Year's Day crash.

Investigators say the SUV was being driven by a 14-year-old boy when Lopez began speeding after them, firing gunshots. The driver then ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala. The indictment says Lopez did not stop after the wreck.

Messages could not be left with Lopez's attorney because of a full voicemail.

The 14-year-old driver has been charged with murder. His name hasn't been released because of his age.