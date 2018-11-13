Democrat trailing in Texas seeks more time to remedy ballots

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones hasn't conceded her race against Republican Congressman Will Hurd of Texas and is asking a judge to give voters more time to correct provisional ballots.

Hurd has claimed victory and state tallies show him ahead in Texas' 23rd congressional district by more than 1,000 votes.

Tuesday is the deadline for voters to remedy provisional ballots to ensure they're counted. Jones is asking a judge for another 48 hours.

The sprawling 800-mile district runs from San Antonio to El Paso and is a perennial battleground. Last week, the top elections official in San Antonio told county officials that many provisional ballots are likely ineligible to be fixed.

Democrats this year intensified efforts to reclaim Hurd's seat after Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016.