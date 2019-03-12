Del Frisco's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $123.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $76.3 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $378.2 million.

Del Frisco's shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 48 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFRG