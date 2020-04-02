Dave & Buster's: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $347.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100.3 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

Dave & Buster's shares have declined 75% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.05, a decrease of 80% in the last 12 months.

