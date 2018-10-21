Dallas police officer critically hurt when hit at wreck site

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer has been critically hurt after investigators say he was hit by an SUV while placing flares on a highway following an unrelated traffic accident.

The officer was struck shortly before dawn Sunday along westbound Interstate 20. The officer was transported to a hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

Police say the 57-year-old SUV driver stopped and will be charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. Dallas police say the driver allegedly drove around a patrol car with its emergency lights on and struck the officer standing in the far right lane.

Names of the officer and the suspect weren't immediately released.

Details on the original accident, described by police as a possible hit-and-run, weren't immediately available.