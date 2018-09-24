Dallas police officer accused in neighbor's death fired
Ryan Tarinelli, Associated Press
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting her neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed, the police department announced Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The Dallas Police Department fired Guyger weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.(Kaufman County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less
Photo: AP
This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Dallas police officer Amber Guyger getting booked after turning herself in Sunday, Sept. 9, following the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in his own apartment. Guyger since has been released on bond. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Jail via AP) less
Photo: AP
This Feb. 27, 2014, portrait provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean. Authorities said Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP) less
Photo: Jeff Montgomery, Associated Press
Members of the clergy and community place their hands upon two empty coffins symbolizing the double-murder of black victims' bodies and their names during a protest prior to the start of the NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The demonstration comes after Botham Jean was shot in his home by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. (Ryan Michalesko/The Dallas Morning News) less
Photo: Ryan Michalesko, Associated Press
Demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium ahead of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in protest of the recent killings of two black men by police, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Botham Jean and O'Shae Terry were fatally shot by police in North Texas earlier in the month. less
Photo: Brandon Wade, AP
Demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium ahead of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in protest of the recent killings of two black men by police, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Botham Jean and O'Shae Terry were fatally shot by police in North Texas earlier in the month. less
Photo: Brandon Wade, AP
Mourners comfort Allison Jean, Botham Jean's mother, during the public viewing before the funeral of Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Richardson, Texas. He was shot and killed by a police officer in his Dallas apartment. (Shaban Athuman/Dallas Morning News/TNS) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, TNS
Brandt Jean, center left, brother of shooting victim Botham Jean, hugs his sister Allisa Charles-Findley, during a news conference Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, about the shooting of Botham Jean by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on Thursday. He was joined by his mother, Allison Jean, second from left, and attorney Benjamin Crump, second from right, as attorney Lee Merritt, right, speaks to the media. A funeral is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, for Botham Jean killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook his residence for her own. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) less
Photo: Tom Fox, AP
Flowers are placed at the front door apartment of Botham Jean on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Dominique Alexander speaks to the protesters of the shooting of Botham Jean on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Allison Jean raises her hands in the air as she leans on her son, Brandt during a prayer service for her son and Brandt's brother Botham Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Dallas. Botham Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, Associated Press
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting her neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed, the police department announced Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The Dallas Police Department fired Guyger weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.(Kaufman County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less
Photo: AP
DALLAS (AP) — A white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor inside his own apartment was fired Monday, the same day the man was being buried in his Caribbean homeland.
Police Chief U. Renee Hall dismissed Officer Amber Guyger during a hearing Monday, according to a statement posted on Twitter . Guyger is charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting that left 26-year-old Botham Jean dead, and she was fired because of her arrest, according to Dallas police.
Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home. She turned herself in three days later , and is currently out on bond.
A statement from police said an internal investigation concluded that on Sept. 9, Guyger "engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter." Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell later said that when an officer has been arrested for a crime, "adverse conduct" is often cited in the officer's termination.
Mitchell said that adverse conduct is "conduct which adversely affects the (morale) or efficiency of the Department or which has a tendency to adversely affect, lower, destroy public respect and confidence in the Department or officer."
Attorneys for Jean's family, along with protesters, have been calling for Guyger, a four-year veteran of the force, to be fired since the shooting. The family's attorneys released a statement saying they see the termination as an initial victory.
"However, we are committed to seeing through the next steps of the process of a proper murder indictment, conviction and appropriate sentencing," the statement said.
Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson has said the case will be presented to a grand jury, which could decide a more serious charge than manslaughter.
One of the family's attorneys, Lee Merritt, said Jean was being buried Monday in St. Lucia.
There are conflicting narratives over what led up to the shooting.
Guyger told investigators that she had just ended a shift when she returned in uniform to the South Side Flats apartment complex where she lived.
She said when she put her key in the apartment door, which was unlocked and slightly ajar, it opened, according to the affidavit. Inside, the lights were off, and she saw a figure in the darkness that cast a large silhouette across the room, according to the officer's account.
Guyger said she concluded her apartment was being burglarized and gave verbal commands to the person, who ignored them. The affidavit said she then drew her weapon and fired twice.
She called 911. Asked where she was, she returned to the front door to see she was in the wrong unit, according to the affidavit. The 911 tapes have not been released.
But according to an affidavit for a search warrant Jean "confronted the officer at the door."
After the shooting, Guyger's blood was drawn to be tested for alcohol and drugs, according to Hall. Authorities have not released results.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he agrees with the decision to fire Guyger.
"The swift termination of any officer who engages in misconduct that leads to the loss of innocent life is essential if the Dallas Police Department is to gain and maintain the public trust," Rawlings said in a statement.