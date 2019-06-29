Dallas council OKs 10 rainbow crosswalks in Oak Lawn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas City Council has approved a project that would bring 10 rainbow crosswalks to a neighborhood known as the historic heart of the city's LGBTQ scene.

The city council approved the crosswalk project in the Oak Lawn neighborhood Wednesday as part of $1.4 million in street improvements, The Dallas Morning News reported .

"We will be showing not just the residents of Dallas but the entire world that the city of Dallas is a welcoming community," said Council Member Omar Narvaez, who is openly gay.

Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, who represents Oak Lawn, said the street improvements also will include a gateway monument that identifies the neighborhood with rainbow lights.

The crosswalks are expected to cost $128,000, said Chris Luna, a former city council member and one of the first openly gay city officials in the 1990s.

Luna has been working with GLBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation to raise money for the project. So far, they've collected $70,000 through private donations six weeks. He's also looking to raise another $30,000 for ongoing maintenance.

He noted that construction is slated to begin in September and expected to finish by next March.

The intersections also follow the lead of other Texas cities —Houston, San Antonio and Galveston — that installed their own rainbow crosswalks in the past two years.

In Dallas, the crosswalks will be at intersections with Cedar Springs: one at Oak Lawn, two at Reagan Street, four at Throckmorton Street, two at Knight Street and one at Douglas Avenue.

"I really think that it's a sign of community and belonging that people will relate to," Luna said. "It also designates this as a safe space."

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com