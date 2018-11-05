https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/DXP-Enterprises-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13363092.php
DXP Enterprises: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $8.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.
The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $308 million in the period.
DXP Enterprises shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 30 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE
