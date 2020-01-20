https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Critics-consumers-should-be-wary-of-short-term-14989488.php Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans Kelli Kennedy, Associated Press Updated 11:04 am EST, Monday, January 20, 2020 Most Popular 1 Former New Milford resident seeks kidney 2 Businesses honored for holiday decorating 3 Annual dinner 4 New Milford mayor apologizes for Children’s Center data... 5 Danbury area celebrates MLK with prayer, service and ceremony 6 Where to participate in the 2020 Women’s March 7 Oxford brewery settles for $225k in trooper DUI crash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.