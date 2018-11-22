Court fines Texas-based oilfield waste disposal company

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Texas-based oilfield driller and waste disposal company to cease operations in New Mexico, pay $2.2 million in penalties and clean up polluted well sites.

The New Mexico Oil, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced Wednesday a state district court order against Midland, Texas-based Siana Operating.

Agency spokeswomen Beth Wojahn said Siana has not fulfilled provisions of the recent court judgment. Siana representatives could not be reached for comment.

State regulators have accused Siana of failing to comply with a 2016 settlement agreement to address spills of oily salt water at well sites in southeastern New Mexico and cap an abandoned well.

Siana has been a major provider of well-water disposal services. Disposal sites inject wastewater deep underground after oil is skimmed off.