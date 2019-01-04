Court: Arkansas man who tried to steal jet can stand trial

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old Arkansas man who authorities say tried to steal a commercial jet and fly to a rap concert has been found competent to stand trial.

The Texarkana Gazette cites a Dec. 21 court filing in reporting that a mental health review determined Zemarcuis Devon Scott understands the charges against him and can assist a lawyer in his defense.

Scott, a Texarkana resident with no training as a pilot, pleaded not guilty in August to charges of attempted commercial burglary and attempted theft of property.

Authorities have said Scott was found July 4 inside the cockpit of an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport and had hoped to fly to an out-of-state concert.

He allegedly told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

The 44-seat jet wasn't damaged.

