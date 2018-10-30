Concho Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $199 million in its third quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Concho Resources shares have fallen slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $136.16, a rise of almost 3 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXO