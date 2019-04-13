Competing cemetery proposals could impact Alamo plans

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two competing requests to designate the Alamo in San Antonio as a Historical Texas Cemetery could change how the mission is remembered.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the Texas General Land Office wants to have the Alamo church registered as a historic Texas cemetery, mentioning the names of three people buried there nearly a century before the 1836 battle between American

Another proposal from Native American groups is asking for a larger area to be designated a cemetery at the site.

Neither is expected to stop a planned $450 million, public-private remodeling of Alamo Plaza.

The Texas Historical Commission could vote on the Texas General Land Office proposal this month.

The tribal groups' proposal is set for the commission's quarterly meeting July 25-26 in Paris, Texas.

