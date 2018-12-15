Commission: Texas judge brought 'discredit' to the judiciary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A state district judge who's facing criminal charges has been reprimanded by a state commission that criticized his conduct on the bench and says he inappropriately touched three women.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Friday released the letters of reprimand against Judge Guy Williams.

The panel determined Williams' actions inside and outside the courtroom brought "discredit" to the judiciary.

Williams did not seek re-election in November and his term ends in January. The reprimand prevents him from serving as a visiting judge when his term concludes.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that an attorney for Williams says he plans to appeal the commission's findings.

Williams was arrested in May on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was arrested again in November on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.