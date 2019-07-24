Colorado police lead procession for fallen Green Beret
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs police led a funeral procession for a Fort Carson Green Beret who was killed in combat in Afghanistan.
KRDO-TV reports residents saluted as Wednesday's procession for Sgt. Maj. James G. "Ryan" Sartor ran from Peterson Air Force Base to a private ceremony at the Shrine of Remembrance.
The 40-year-old Sartor was from Teague, Texas and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson. He had been in the Army since 2001 and was a Green Beret since 2005.
The Army says Sartor served in seven deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He died Saturday in Afghanistan's northern Faryab Province from enemy fire.
The well-decorated Sartor was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.
He is survived by a wife and three children.
