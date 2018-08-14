Coast Guard saves 3 boaters clinging to hull off Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued three boaters found clinging to the hull of their capsized 24-foot vessel off Texas.

A Coast Guard statement says all three men were unharmed in Monday afternoon's incident shortly after leaving Galveston.

Officials received a mayday call from a man saying his recreational boat was taking on water near the Galveston jetties.

Petty Officer Edward Wargo (WAR'-goh) in Houston says Coast Guard personnel arrived and provided life jackets to the boaters, plus a line to the capsized vessel. All three men were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel and transported to shore.

Officials aren't sure why the boat began sinking. Wargo says the partly submerged boat was anchored Tuesday and a salvage company was expected to remove the vessel.