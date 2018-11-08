https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Clear-Channel-Outdoor-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13374124.php
Clear Channel Outdoor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $65.1 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.
The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $663.7 million in the period.
Clear Channel Outdoor shares have climbed 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51 percent in the last 12 months.
