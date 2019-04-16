City in New Mexico authorizes spending on asylum seekers

In this Friday, April 12, 2019 photo, migrants wait in line to get drinks after being dropped off by the Border Patrol at the Gospel Rescue Mission in Las Cruces, N.M. The U.S. Border Patrol agents dropped off asylum-seeking migrants in New Mexico's second most populous city for the second day in a row Saturday, April 13, 2019 prompting Las Cruces city officials to appeal for donations of food and personal hygiene items. The migrants were being temporarily housed at a homeless shelter, a city recreation center and a campus of social service agencies.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The city of Las Cruces is spending $75,000 on humanitarian aid to cope with an influx of international asylum seekers.

City spokesman Udell Vigil said Tuesday that over 500 asylum seekers have been dropped off in the southern New Mexico community by U.S. Border Patrol since Friday. The city council authorized spending on food, water, transportation and personal hygiene items.

Las Cruces has converted its recreation center into sleeping quarters for immigrants as local shelters for the homeless reach capacity. Vigil says immigrants rarely stay more than one night before departing to reach relatives or other household sponsors throughout the continental U.S. to live with while asylum requests are processed.

New Mexico's Homeland Security Department says asylum seekers are likely to continue arriving at Las Cruces for several weeks.