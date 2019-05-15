'Chick-fil-A' bill revived in Texas with time running out

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The city of San Antonio blocking a Chick-fil-A airport location has Republicans pressing to quickly get what they call new religious liberty protections on Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

The Texas Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban government entities from taking "adverse action" over an individual or organization's affiliation to a religious organization.

Republicans have pushed the measure in wake of the San Antonio City Council voting in March to exclude Chick-fil-A from opening airport concessions due to the fast-food chain owners' record on LGBT issues.

Democrats say the bill invites discrimination. A coalition of LGBT lawmakers sank a similar measure last week in the Texas House on a procedural move.

But GOP lawmakers are now fast-tracking renewed efforts before the Legislature adjourns May 27.