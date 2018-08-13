Cambium Learning: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Cambium Learning Group Inc. (ABCD) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The maker of education software posted revenue of $41 million in the period.

Cambium Learning shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.69, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

