Cabot: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $90.4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $429.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.7 million.

Cabot shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.39, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

