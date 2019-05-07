C&J Energy Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $23.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $510.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.9 million.

C&J Energy Services shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 54% in the last 12 months.

