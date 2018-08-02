Bristow: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The helicopter services company that caters to the offshore energy industry posted revenue of $367.9 million in the period.

Bristow shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.50, a climb of 79 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRS