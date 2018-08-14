Brinker International: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $43.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy posted revenue of $817.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.9 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.14 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share.

Brinker International shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAT