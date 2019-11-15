Border wall fundraiser claims new construction in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Claims that a private group has started building its own border wall in South Texas are being questioned by some longtime residents worried that the construction could cause flooding and violate treaty obligations between the U.S. and Mexico.

We Build the Wall leaders did not say how their project would comply with international treaty obligations at the Rio Grande. The river separates the U.S. and Mexico.

They also did not address concerns that heavy construction next to the river could worsen floods on either side. Those concerns have limited the U.S. government’s ability to build border walls at the riverbank.

We Build the Wall launched in December and has raised over $25 million to support President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall.