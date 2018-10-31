Blucora: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $95.4 million in the period.

Blucora expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.83 to $1.91 per share, with revenue in the range of $559 million to $562.5 million.

Blucora shares have increased 38 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOR