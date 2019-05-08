Blucora: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $62.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.56 per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $225.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Blucora expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 77 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.01 per share.

Blucora shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOR