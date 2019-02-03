Billboard draws attention to Galveston police pension issue

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A billboard on a highway near Galveston is bringing attention to the city's rift with its police union, criticizing the town as "Home of the Worst Police Retirement in Texas."

The Galveston Municipal Police Association recently leased the billboard along Interstate-45, where it will stand for the next month. The association functions separately from the police department, but represents police interests.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that city officials and the police pension board held several discussions about fixing the officers' ailing pension system last year, but seem no closer to a deal. Reports show the pension plan's unfunded liabilities grew from $29 million in 2017 to $32 million in May.

City officials are calling for changes to the pension board and raising officers' retirement age above 50 years old.