Basic Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Basic Energy Services Inc. (BASX) on Monday reported a loss of $87.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $3.52. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.30 per share.

The oil and gas field service company posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $181.9 million, or $6.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $567.3 million.

The company's shares closed at 17 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.95.

